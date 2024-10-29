Patna Metro Accident: 3 Dead, Eight Injured in Bihar Metro Tunnel Construction Mishap

At least three people died, and eight others were injured following a major accident on Monday night, October 29, during metro construction work in Bihar's capital, Patna. Several workers were injured when a loco machine experienced a brake failure near the tunnel, leading to serious injuries for three workers from Odisha, who later died in the hospital during treatment.

Workers alleged that the accident occurred due to negligence. The incident took place near Patna University in the Pirbahor police station area. According to reports, a loco machine transporting construction materials inside the tunnel lost control when its brakes failed, hitting workers and resulting in the deaths of three and injuries to eight others.

Patna: A major accident occurred at 10 PM on Monday in the under-construction Patna Metro tunnel near NIT Mor in the Pirbahore police station area



Patna Sadar SDM Gaurav Kumar: Two workers have now died in the Patna Metro accident. One died at the accident site, and the second… pic.twitter.com/XpnZ733eaQ — IANS (@ians_india) October 29, 2024

Also Read | Haryana Train Blast: Four Passengers Injured After Explosion Triggers Fire in Rohtak-Delhi Train.

"Two workers have died, and eight were injured in an accident during metro tunnel construction in Patna," said Patna SSP.

The injured were taken to PMCH Hospital, where three succumbed to their injuries during treatment. Reports indicate that a TVM operator, a loco machine operator and a helper were among those who lost their lives.