MP govt launches 'Samadhan Yojana' to waive off outstanding power bills

Bhopal, Nov 3 In a bid to provide surcharge waivers to consumers who have outstanding electricity bills for more than three months, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh government launched the 'Samadhan Yojana' in Bhopal on Monday.

Addressing the gathering during the launch of the 'Samadhan Yojana', Chief Minister Yadav said that the scheme opens a window of relief for consumers who could not pay their electricity bills on time due to various reasons.

"The scheme will not only provide relief to electricity consumers but also strengthen the overall power distribution system of the state. This initiative will enhance both public trust and transparency in governance," the Chief Minister added.

Chief Minister Yadav told that the scheme is based on the principle of "pay early, pay in lump sum, and gain maximum benefit".

He also shared that consumers from various categories, including industrial sector, with pending bills of three months will be eligible for up to 100 per cent surcharge waiver.

The scheme will be implemented in two phases.

The first phase of the scheme will run from November 3 to December 31, 2025, during which a surcharge waiver ranging from 60 to 100 per cent will be provided.

Similarly, in the second and final phase, this scheme will be effective from January 1 to February 28, 2026, granting a waiver of 50 to 90 per cent on the surcharge.

The Chief Minister also shared that under the Samadhan Yojana 2025–26, the state government is waiving more than Rs 3,000 crore in surcharges on electricity bills for nearly nine million consumers.

Later, the state government in a statement, told that domestic and agricultural consumers can enroll in the scheme and avail themselves of benefits by depositing 10 per cent of the total outstanding amount.

In contrast, non-domestic and industrial consumers must deposit 25 per of the total outstanding amount to register for the scheme.

For registration, consumers must visit the distribution centre/sub-divisional office, where they will determine the amount of concession and installments.

After registration, the remaining outstanding amount can be paid either in full or in installments using the payment methods accepted by electricity distribution companies.

