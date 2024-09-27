MP govt receives investment proposal worth Rs 23000 cr in Sagar industry conclave

Bhopal, Sep 27 The Madhya Pradesh government received an investment proposal worth over Rs 23,000 crore in the regional industry conclave held in Sagar district on Friday.

The proposed investment, which involves the establishment of industrial units in several parts of the Sagar division, will pave the way for employment for over 27,000 youths, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said.

He emphasised that the implementation of the Ken-Betwa project, which has been approved by the Centre, will boost irrigation capacity across 2.5 lakh hectares in Bundelkhand, significantly transforming the region.

"Additionally, the construction of an airport in Sagar will open new opportunities in the aviation sector," the Chief Minister said while addressing the inaugural session of the regional industry conclave in Sagar on Friday.

During the conclave, Chief Minister Yadav issued letters of intent for 96 industrial units. About 240 acres of land are to be allotted to these units. With this, it is proposed to make a capital investment of Rs. 1,560 crore, the MP government said in a statement.

Meanwhile, he inaugurated the investment facilitation centre in six districts of the Sagar division - Sagar, Panna, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Chhatarpur, and Damoh.

Along with this, Chief Minister Yadav also virtually inaugurated the office of MPIDC in Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu). "On this occasion, an MoU was also signed between Municipal Corporation Sagar and MPIDC for the supply of treated water from the industrial area to Sindhgawan," the MP government said.

It was the fourth regional industry conclave organised after Mohan Yadav became the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh after the BJP returned to power with absolute majority in the assembly elections held in November-December last year.

Previously, the regional industry conclaves were held in Jabalpur, Indore, Ujjain and Gwalior while the next two conclaves scheduled in Rewa and Shahdol divisions in October.

