MP govt receives investment proposals worth Rs 8,375 crore from 13 firms

Bhopal, July 20 The Madhya Pradesh government has received investment proposals from at least 11 business houses worth Rs 8,375 crore during the Regional Industry Conclave held in Jabalpur on Saturday.

The highest amount of investment proposal was Rs 2,500 crore for the farming sector, while the automobile sector received a proposal of Rs 1,500 crore for manufacturing of commercial vehicles. Besides, a proposal of Rs 1,500 crore was received for the mines and the mineral sector.

A proposal of Rs 1,000 crore was received for chemical factories and Rs 700 crore for manufacturing of defence equipment, according to the state government data released after the regional industrial conclave got over.

The proposals for investment have come for the establishment of industries in the districts such as Bhopal, Indore, Jabalapur, Chhindwara, Balaghat, Bhind, Damoh and Neemuch.

The government expects this investment will create employment opportunities for over 1,300 people.

While addressing the representatives of business houses on this occasion, the Chief Minister said the Madhya Pradesh government will provide a business-friendly atmosphere, and he appealed to them to invest in Madhya Pradesh.

During the conclave, CM Yadav held one-to-one meetings with as many as 30 industrialists and received their investment proposals. Meanwhile, CM Yadav laid the foundation for a total of 67 industries and allocated around 340 acres of land for 260 units, including four food parks, according to the official statement.

Before CM Yadav addressed the inaugural session, the government officials gave a presentation on the scope of industrial growth in Madhya Pradesh.

Notably, it was the second Regional Industry Conclave organised in the state.

The first conclave was held in Ujjain in March.

