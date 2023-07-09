MP: Guards held for beating up tribal siblings in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 9 : Two tribal siblings, including a minor, were allegedly abducted and beaten up in Indore, police said on Saturday.

Police said the incident took place on Friday late at night when the minor and his brother got into an altercation with guards on a street.

The main accused was identified as Sumit Choudhary while the co-accused were identified as Jitendra Baghel and Prem Shankar, police said.

"On July 7, a minor and his brother were passing through the Treasure Fantasy area when their skidded off the road. They then got into an altercation with some guards, who were stationed close by. Matters soon got out of hand as the guards kidnapped the boys and took them to their shed where they were beaten up mercilessly," Indore DCP Aaditya Mishra said.

Further, the police informed that the prime accused in the affray, Sumit Choudhary, was taken into custody while his two associates in the crime were also rounded up.

"An FIR was registered against them under sections of kidnapping, forceful confinement, physical and verbal assault, Juvenile Justice Act and SC-ST Act," DCP Mishra said.

Further investigation is underway in the matterm the police said.

