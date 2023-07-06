MP: IIM-Indore to help police to ascertaining reasons behind children going missing from home

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 6 : Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore is going to perform research to ascertain the reasons behind the children going missing from home and will help Indore Police to control such cases in the city.

IIM Indore also organised a seminar for the same at the police control room in the city on Wednesday which was attended by police personnel from all the police stations in the district.

Director of IIM Indore, Himanshu Roy told ANI, "We are going to perform the research to find the reasons behind children going missing from home, so that other children can be prevented from leaving their homes. Basically, there are two types of factors in children leaving their homes. One is the 'pull factor', external attraction and other is 'push factor', home stress, unfulfilled wishes and misbehaviour with them."

"IIM will work on three stages regarding missing children. The discussions will be held with police investigating officers and employees who have worked in such cases, NGOs working in this subject and families whose children went missing. From this, it will come to fore that which child is angry or dissatisfied with the family and is likely to leave the home," Roy said.

It will be a predictive analysis and. This will give the police the advantage that they should put their resources in that family or area to prevent such incidents, he added.

Roy also said, "Madhya Pradesh has the maximum number of missing children in the country and 80 per cent of them are girls. In Madhya Pradesh, the figure of Indore is the largest, from where most of the children went missing. IIM Indore and Indore Police will work together to solve the problem."

On the other hand, Indore Commissioner of Police (CP) Makrand Deouskar told ANI, "IIM Indore will do research on the topic of what are the reasons for children leaving their home and how they can be stopped. Indore Police will cooperate with them (IIM Indore), in which data of missing children will be shared, information about victims will be provided and discussions with the investigating officers of the police will be arranged for them. This will help to prevent and to reduce the incidents of missing children."

