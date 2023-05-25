MP: Indore Police register case against unidentified men for distributing 'objectionable' pamphlets

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 25 : Indore police have launched a hunt to nab unidentified men who have been booked for allegedly distributing pamphlets in the Raoji Bazar area of the city and spreading communal enmity.

According to the police, a case has been registered for spreading enmity between people of different communities on the basis of religion.

"We received a complaint from a woman of the area in this regard, and on the basis of which a case under IPC section 153-A has been registered against unidentified men for allegedly distributing objectionable pamphlets against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bajrang Dal," DCP Rajesh Singh told ANI.

He said, "The complainant also submitted a pamphlet, titled 'Open Letter'."

"We have launched a search to identify and nab those involved. Further investigating in the matter is on," DCP Singh added.

