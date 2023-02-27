MP: Jilted lover threatens to throw bomb in police station in charge's vehicle in Katni; video goes viral

A jilted lover has threatened to throw a bomb into the Kotwali police station in charge's vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media in which he could be heard saying this. The jilted lover has been identified as Saurabh Gupta, a resident of Azad Chowk locality under Kotwali police station limits in the district.

According to the viral video, Gupta could be heard saying, "I can do anything for the woman Abc (name changed, who used to live in his neighbourhood). She has said that if I throw a bomb in TI's (police station in charge) vehicle, then she will marry me. She also said that if I love her, then throw a bomb, after that she will marry me. I can do anything for her."

"I am making the video and informing the TI and SP that in the coming days I will do whatever she has asked me. I can do anything for my love and I have promised her. So, I will throw a bomb in TI's vehicle in the coming days. I am making this video now and in a few days the news will come to the fore. That woman is my love and I can do anything for her," Gupta added in the video.

On the other hand, Kotwali police station in charge Ajay Singh said, "The information has come to my notice via social media that the accused Saurabh Gupta is saying to throw a bomb in TI's vehicle at the behest of the woman. We will inquire about it and question her for the same. The further action will be taken based on the facts post investigation."

The woman is a neighbour of Gupta. Earlier, she had filed a molestation complaint against Gupta. She left her original place after being troubled by Gupta and now living at some other place in the district, he said, adding that there was a dispute between them for a long time. So further action will be taken on the basis of investigation.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor