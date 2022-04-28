MP: Kamal Nath resigns as Leader of Opposition

In Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot has demanded a change of chief minister from Congress president Sonia Gandhi. On the other hand, Kamal Nath of Madhya Pradesh, who lost power due to Jyotiraditya Scindia, has resigned as Leader of the Opposition. This raises the question of what is going on in the Congress. Kamal Nath has been replaced by Govind Singh as Leader of the Opposition. Kamal Nath was expected to resign due to the controversy that has been raging for the past few days. Finally, he has submitted his resignation to the Congress High Command today. The reason behind the resignation is not yet clear. For the last few days, the controversy had started due to Kamal Nath. He had made a statement on the work of the Legislative Assembly, which also started the controversy. He had said in an interview that he would not go to the assembly to listen to BJP's nonsense. The BJP had objected to this and demanded action from the Speaker. Against this backdrop, Kamal Nath has resigned as the Leader of the Opposition.

Govind Singh has been MLA seven times. He has also held several important posts in the Congress. However, politics has already started on his appointment. The BJP has called it Congress politics. It is alleged that the Congress did not deliberately field a leader from SC, ST or OBC category.

