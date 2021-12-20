MP: Man kills sister-in-law after she refuses to heat food

A man shot and killed his sister-in-law for a small reason. The incident took place in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh. After the incident the man committed suicide. The incident caused a stir in the area. Police have sent the bodies of the two for autopsy. Police are investigating the matter further.

Vijay, the brother of Sandeep from Gopalpura in Devas, got into a quarrel with his sister-in-law over heating a meal. According to police, Vijay asked his sister-in-law to heat the food. But she refused. The sister-in-law, who is a BHMS doctor, then left for her clinic. According to the information received, her brother reached the clinic shortly after and shot his sister-in-law Reena. He then called his brother Sandeep and told him that he had shot Reena.

He cut his phone and shot himself. When people arrived at the clinic, Reena was covered in blood. She was taken to hospital, but doctors pronounced her dead. Police have now sent the bodies of the two for autopsy and are investigating the matter. Initial investigations revealed that the case was a domestic dispute, police said. Police have seized both the vehicle and the gun used in the incident from Vijay's body. A Hindi website has reported about this.