MP: Mock drill held in state hospitals for Covid preparedness

A mock drill was organised to inspect the health facilities and equipment for Covid preparedness at different hospitals in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

During the mock drill in state capital Bhopal, state Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang reached Hamidia Hospital and reviewed the health arrangements in the hospital. Sarang reviewed oxygen plant and other arrangements at the hospital.

Sarang said, "The oxygen supply capacity of Hamidia hospital is 2000 LPM (litre per minute). There are a total of 1498 beds in the hospital in which 1045 beds are along with an oxygen facility. We are ready to deal with every situation. 24-hour monitoring is also being done through the GPS system in the Oxygen Plant."

Similary, the facilities for Covid patients like isolation beds, oxygen facility, availability of ventilator beds and other necessary infrastructures required were inspected during mock drill in Gwalior.

Hazira Civil Hospital in charge Dr Nishant Nayak told ANI, "We have a capacity of 100 beds out of which 20 beds are in ICU, around 50 ventilators area there. Besides, we have an oxygen plant having a capacity of supplying 500 litres a minute. Oxygen consultation and oxygen cylinders are also available for backup. Along with this, there is availability of all kinds of equipment and drugs in the hospital."

Talking about the mock drill conducted at the Civil hospital, he said, " During the mock drill, we first checked the capacity of oxygen, in which it was found that we have 99.9 per cent oxygen availabe in the hospital. We also checked that its pressure is reaching everywhere. After that we checked all the beds and all the medicinal drug availability in the hospital, and it was found that everything is satisfactory as of now."

"The oxygen supply to all the beds is reaching properly. On the other hand, the beds of the ICU wards were also cleaned which were kept for the past many days on the occasion," Dr Nayak added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor