MP: Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Sena to help Indore Police in controlling crimes against women, drugs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 20 : The Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Sena in Indore is going to work along with the police department in controlling crimes against women and to control increasing drug abuse.

Giving further information about the initiative, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Aditya Mishra said, "On the instruction of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Ladli Bahna Sena is being formed at the ward level in the city. It will now play an important role in 'Operation Prahar' being run by the police department against the drug mafia in the city."

With the help of Ladli Bahna Sena, drug consumers will be made aware through street plays under campaign No to Drugs, he said.

The DCP also said, "Indore is a hub for education and coaching institutes, many female students arrive here from various regions. The Ladli Bahna Sena will play an important role in prevention and awareness of crime incidents against women."

The Ladli Bahna Sena will be attached with women police and information will be shared by forming a WhatsApp group. Young women will be kept in the Sena who will be able to convince the youth of their generation, the officer added.

