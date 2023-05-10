MP: NIA court sends Hizb-ut-Tahrir member arrested from Chhindwara on police remand till May 19

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 10 : National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Bhopal on Wednesday sent a member associated with Islamic orgsation Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) on police remand till May 19.

The accused has been identified as Abdul Karim, a resident of Chhindwara. Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested him from Chhindwara itself on Tuesday (May 9) and produced before the court on Wednesday.

On Tuesday (May 9), the ATS team had arrested 10 members associated with HuT from different locations in Bhopal and one from Chhindwara. The team had also recovered anti-national documents, technical equipment, radical literature and other materials from the accused.

After that, the accused arrested from Bhopal were produced before the NIA court on the same day from where they had been sent on police remand till May 19.

According to the release issued by the MP Police, the accused who were arrested from Bhopal were identified as Yasir Khan (29), a resident of Shahjahanabad, (gym trainer), Syed Sami Rizvi (32), a resident of Millennium Habitat Shaheed Nagar (coaching teacher), Shahrukh, a resident of Jawahar Colony, Aishbagh, (tailor), Misbah ul Haq (29), a resident of Housing Board Colony, Aishbagh, (Labourer), Shahid, a resident of Jawahar Colony, Aishbagh (Auto Driver), Syed Dsh Ali, a resident of Sonia Gandhi Colony, Aishbagh, (Software Engineer), Mehraj Ali (25), a resident of Aishbagh, (Computer Technician), Khalid Hussain (40), a resident of Barela village, Lalghati, (Teacher and businessman), Wasim Khan, a resident of Aishbagh, and Mohammad Alam (35), a resident of Chowki Imambara.

A case was registered against these accused under UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967) and other relevant sections, the release added.

Earlier, MP police took action against orgsations like Jamaat-e-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and Popular Front of India (PFI). The ATS team had busted the JMB module in March 2022. During this, three Bangladeshi terrorists were arrested. Based on the action of MP ATS, the action was also taken in other states in the country. In September 2022, the MP Police arrested 22 members of the banned orgsation PFI. This action is going on continuously, the release further added.

