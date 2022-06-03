MP: One arrested for RTI activist's murder, three taken into custody

Vidisha police cracked the murder case of Right to Information (RTI) activist Ranjit Soni within 24 hours and arrested one on Friday.

Ranjit Soni was murdered by a contract Killer, outside the city's PWD office in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha town on Thursday.

Bhopal police today arrested Ankit Yadav as the prime accused in the murder case of RTI activist Ranjeet Soni.

According to police, a total of five accused have been arrested in the murder incident.

The police also detained contractor Aish Kumar Choubey, Jaswant Raghuvanshi and Naresh Sharma have been detained by the police over an old dispute with Ranjeet Soni.

The detained contractors allegedly hired Ankit Yadav over ransom money to kill Ranjeet Soni.

Ankit Yadav alias Tunda, was hired to kill Soni along with another partner Shailendra Patel. They were also given Rs 25,000 as an advance.

Ranjeet Soni, the activist, was shot near the city's Civil Lines police station. He lived in Mukherjee Nagar.

( With inputs from ANI )

