MP: One held in connection with assaulting youth in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 21 : An accused was arrested in connection with assaulting a youth and demanding money from the victim to consume liquor in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, a police official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred under Lasudia police station limits in the city last month on May 9, but the case was registered into the matter on Tuesday (June 20) after the complaint from the victim.

"Five accused assaulted a youth and they were demanding money to consume liquor from the victim in the Lasudia police station area last month on May 9. The accused had also made a video of the incident and made it viral on social media. After the complaint of the victim on Tuesday (June 20), an FIR was registered in the matter," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Anand said.

"One of the accused, Angad Singh, has been arrested and one more accused who was involved in it was arrested a few days ago in another case at Rajendra Nagar police station in the city. The remaining three accused are at large and the police are searching to nab them as well," he added.

Recently, a similar incident occurred in the state capital Bhopal where a video surfaced on social media in which some youths can be seen torturing a man by putting a leash around his neck and asking him to behave like a dog. They were also asking him to "bark like a dog."

Notably, the police have arrested all six accused involved in the matter and the local administration also demolished illegal constructions of a few accused among them.

