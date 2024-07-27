MP Police band to perform during 2nd ‘Sawari’ of Lord Mahakal on July 29

Bhopal, July 27 Madhya Pradesh Police band will perform during the second ‘Sawari’ of the Lord Mahakal on July 29.

MP Police said that the band of 350 police personnel will give a musical performance during the procession and will also perform during the ‘arti’ (prayer) on the bank of river Shipra.

In the Sawari, the Mahakal’s idol is decorated as ‘king’ and he takes a round of the city of Ujjain. The first ‘Sawari’ was carried out on July 22 (on the first day of the month Shravan) which witnessed the participation of a large number of devotees who had arrived from different parts of the country.

In the month of Shravan, Lord Mahakal’s ‘Sawari’ is carried in the city on different occasions, giving a festival-like atmosphere in Ujjain. The process of ‘Sawari’ will continue till September 2.

Meanwhile, the police band is also preparing for its performance on the occasion of Independence Day. For this purpose, around 330 policemen have been trained as members of the police band. They will perform in different districts on Independence Day.

Madhya Pradesh Police also sent 19 employees of the state to the country’s best band training school, BSF Bengaluru, for a 6-month advanced course.

“The trainees completed training in musical instrument playing, drill with musical instruments, theory class, etc. In this advanced course, trainees were given complete and detailed information about reading music notation, writing music notation, and playing musical instruments,” an official said.

