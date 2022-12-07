MP: Rescue operation underway to save 8-year-old stuck at 55-ft in 400-ft deep borewell in Betul crosses 16 hrs

A rescue operation to save an eight-year-old boy who remains stuck at 55-feet after falling down a 400-feet deep borewell in Mandavi village of Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, has now crossed 16 hours on Wednesday, an official said.

Betul Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Shyamendra Jaiswal said, "It is taking more time than what we expected because there are stones. We called a breaker machine at night to break the stones. JCB and poclain machines are also being used."

"We have reached a depth of over 40 feet so far and vertical digging remains. Medical team is also present on the spot," said Jaiswal about the Tuesday evening incident

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Home Guard, and police personnel were present at the spot as every effort to save the child continued on Wednesday.

Eight-year-old boy Tanmay Sahu fell into the borewell while playing around 5 pm on Tuesday.

Tanmay's father, Sunil Sahu, said that he was playing in the farm. When he went to another field where the borewell was open, Tanmay fell into it.

"My 12-year-old daughter saw him and informed me that he fell into the borewell. We immediately rushed to the spot. He was breathing and we listened to his sound from the borewell. The rescue operation was started from 6 pm onwards on Tuesday," Sahu added.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been personally monitoring minute-by-minute updates on the rescue operation.

Following the incident CM Chouhan tweeted, "I have instructed the local administration to take necessary steps. I am in constant touch with the administration. The rescue team is trying to save the child safely. I pray for the well-being of the boy."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor