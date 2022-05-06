MP: Rewa para-athlete Sachin Sahu, who won bronze in national championship, forced to sell ice cream

A Rewa-based para-athlete Sachin Sahu, who won bronze in the 20th National Para-Athletics Championship, is forced to sell ice cream at a street corner.

21-year-old Sachin Sahu recently participated in the championship where he completed a 400-metre race in a matter of seconds. The competition for para-athletes took place at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium.

Sahu shared about his trials and tribulations, his struggle with financial matters, and his medal-winning performance at the championship.

Speaking toon Thursday, he said, "Despite lack of facilities, I won a bronze medal in 400 metres race in 20th National Para-Athletics Championship. I appeal to the government to support me to play further."

"Initially, I wanted to pursue cricket. But, one of my hands has locomotive syndrome. I decided to drop the idea. Later, Gwalior based athletics coach BK Dhawan contacted men through social media. He advised me to try my luck in athletics. But this path of athletics was very difficult," said Sahu.

"At first, I tried in Gwalior city level and later qualified in the state team. I was sent to Bhopal Stadium. After several rounds of training, I qualified for the national level in 2020. But due to COVID-19, the competition at the national level did not take place and the same competition happened in 2021. In this, Sachin participated in the race of 100 meters but due to lack of spike shoes, came fourth. In 2022, at the 20th National Para-Athletics Championship, I won the bronze medal," he said.

Sachin wants to go to participate in the Paris Olympics of 2024 but, he says that it will be difficult as there is no support from the government. "Hence, I decided to sell ice-creams for a living. With this ice-cream outlet, I will be able to feed food to my family members," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

