MP Shocker: Groom Escapes Attack During Baraat as Bike-Borne Assailants Open Fire; CCTV Captures Shocking Incident

In a shocking incident in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, two men on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire at a groom during his marriage procession, known as the 'baraat.' The harrowing moment was captured on CCTV and has since gone viral.

Caught on CCTV: Goons open fire at groom during baraat in Gwalior#MadhyaPradesh#MadhyaPradeshnews#Gwaliorpic.twitter.com/OH2QksnWov — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 3, 2024

The attack occurred on Monday night in the Janakganj area of Gwalior. The video footage shows the baraat moving along the street with the groom seated in a decorated horse-drawn carriage (baggi). Suddenly, two men on a bike approached and fired at the groom. The groom, however, reacted quickly, ducking to avoid the bullets, and managed to flee to safety. The attackers can be seen fleeing the scene after firing the shots.