MP: Sweeper detained for peeping into girl's washroom in Chattarpur

A sweeper was detained for allegedly peeping into a girl's washroom in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, said officials on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Nitesh Karosiya.

Purportedly a video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

As per reports, a student from the senior girl's hostel slapped a sweeper posted in the home guard office over the incident. On getting the information about the incident, Kotwali police rushed to the spot and took the sweeper to the police station.

The girls from the hostel also lodged an FIR over the incident.

"A group of girls of the senior girls hostel had come to the police station to lodge a complaint against a person who used to peep in their bathroom. The police verified the matter and registered an FIR against the accused Nitesh Karosiya under section 354 c. The police also detained the accused," said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vikram Singh.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor