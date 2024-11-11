MP: Time limit for female students at Barkatullah University sparks controversy

Bhopal, Nov 11 Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarti Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Monday, staged a protest at Barkatullah University in Bhopal after a group of female students living in the campus hostels alleged that they were "forced" to write an "apology" for returning late.

Students have alleged that the chief warden has harassed them unnecessarily for being late. “The hostel warden has not allowed us to visit an event at a religious place,” the female students alleged.

Later, the students registered a complaint with the Vice-Chancelor and demanded that the chief warden should be removed.

As the matter became public, around 200 ABVP members on Monday protested against the warden and demanded “justice” for students. A large number of female students residing in hostels also joined the protest.

However, the chief warden has said that the female students were not prohibited from visiting religious places. “But the security of female students can't compromised, therefore they were asked to return to campus by 8:30 pm,” said the chief warden.

Meanwhile, Vice-Chancelor R. J. Rao has ordered an inquiry into the matter and asked students to maintain peace at the campus.

Barkatullah University is one of the oldest and biggest educational institutions in the state which was established in 1970.

--IANS

pd/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor