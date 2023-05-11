MP: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia performs bhoomi pujan of Bio-CNG plant in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 11 : Union Civil Aviation and Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday performed the bhoomi pujan and laid the foundation stone of a bio CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) plant to be built at a Gaushala situated in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district.

The bio CNG plant will be set up with a cost of Rs 31 crores in an area of 2 hectares at Adarsh Gaushala located in the Laltipara area in the district.

On the occasion, Union Minister Scindia said, "No work is more virtuous than serving cows. Cows have religious as well as economic importance. A cow has been considered worshipable in our country for centuries."

"A Bio CNG plant of 100 TPD (Tonnes Per Day) capacity is being set up in Adarsh Gaushala by Indian Oil Corporation under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity. An amount of Rs 2 crore has been given from the Member of Parliament (MP) fund for the upgradation of the Gaushala. With this a modern shed will be constructed for 2000 cows here. With the establishment of the plant, the Gaushala of Gwalior will become more empowered. This is a historic initiative in the development of Gaushala," Scinda said.

The Central Government is continuously working for Waste to Best since 2014. This plant in Gwalior is also a commendable initiative in the same direction. The setting up of the Bio CNG plant will not only improve the environment, but also people will get employment and gaushala will also get financial support by using cow dung money, the union minister added.

Gaushala Manager, Rishabh Devanand Maharaj told , "There are 8000 cows in the Gaushala. The cow dung across the city will be collected here. A 100 TPD bio CNG plant is being set up, which will produce 30 tons of orgc manure a day. With this the land will be protected and our health will be improved. The Gaushala is progressing continuously with the help of the government, this project has a corporate funding of Rs 31 crores, which has been done by Indian Oil."

