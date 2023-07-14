MP urination case: Pravesh Shukla's wife moves HC, challenges NSA

Bhopal, July 14 The wife of accused, Pravesh Shukla, in the Sidhi urination case has moved Madhya Pradesh High Court challenging the state government's decision to invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against her husband.Shukla was also booked under the atrocities Act against a tribal labourer after a video of him urinating on the man went viral.

In a Habeas Corpus plea filed through senior advocate Aniruddh Mishra on Thursday, Kanchan Shukla has mentioned that NSA was invoked against her husband due political influence. She claimed Pravesh Shukla has no criminal background.

She has also mentioned that the NSA was invoked following the pressure of politically influential people and on the direction of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Advocate Aniruddh Mishra talking to IANS said, "Our main prayer is to release him (Pravesh Shukla) as no offence under section 3(2) of the NSA is made out. The district collector invoked NSA under political pressure and he was guided by the Chief Minister."

The petition further noted, "The detention order violates the fundamental rights of the detenu as it is in violation of the Article 22 (5) of the constitution which provides the person so detained, a right to make a representation against the detention not only before the advisory board but also to the detaining authority."

