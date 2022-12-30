MP: US-return woman tests positive for COVID-19 in Jabalpur, sample to be sent for genome sequencing

A woman who recently returned from the United States tested positive for COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Thursday, a health official informed.

Her swab sample will be sent for genome sequencing tomorrow, he added.

"The woman arrived in New Delhi from America on December 23. After that, she reached the Bilhari locality of Jabalpur via Agra. She came here to meet her parents. The woman was suffering from cough and cold as a result she got herself tested and she tested positive for COVID-19," CMHO (Chief Medical and Health officer) Dr Sanjay Mishra said.

"The testing of her husband and her daughter is yet to be done whose samples will be collected tomorrow. The woman's sample will be collected again tomorrow and sent to DRDO Gwalior for genome sequencing. Besides this, samples of the two other members of her family will also be collected and tested as contact tracing is necessary," CMHO Mishra added.

He further urged everyone to take precautions and follow the COVID protocols.

Meanwhile, a Chandigarh University student, who returned from the United States (US) two days ago, has tested positive for COVID-19, authorities said on Thursday. As per information, the student had gone to the US regarding an assignment.

"The infected student has been quarantined, and the whole hostel is being sanitized," hostel authorities said." His sample will be sent for genome sequencing," officials said.

The students expressed concerns after the case, and feared that it might lead to the spread of Covid-19 infection among others.

Incidentally, a recent surge has been observed in Covid cases across the world, including in countries like China and the US.BF.7 variant is believed to be the major factor behind the surge.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor