MP: Video of liquor contractor adds twist to Dewas suicide case

Dewas, Dec 5 A fresh development has emerged in the case of liquor contractor Dinesh Makwana, who died by suicide nearly a month ago in Dewas district.

A video purportedly recorded by Makwana before his death surfaced on social media on Friday, alleging harassment by an Excise Department official.

Makwana, a resident of Indore, reportedly consumed poison on November 8. He operated five liquor shops in Dewas.

In the viral video, Makwana claimed he was under severe financial distress and accused Assistant Commissioner of Excise Mandakini Dikshit of extorting money and obstructing liquor supply from the warehouse.

He alleged paying Rs 20 lakh to the officer and said that the monthly demands of Rs 1.5 lakh had pushed him into losses.

Dewas Collector Rituraj Singh confirmed cognisance of the video and said the matter is under investigation.

“A case has already been registered at the Indore police station. Once the probe concludes and facts emerge, appropriate action will be taken,” Singh stated.

Police sources said Dikshit had earlier filed a complaint on November 24, alleging attempts by Makwana’s family to blackmail her using the video.

The officials added that the investigation into the case is underway.

