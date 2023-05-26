MP: Youngsters from different community thrash youth caught with girl of their community in Indore; case registered, 2 held

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 26 : A group of youngsters belonging to a different community thrashed a youth after he was caught with a girl of their community in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, the police said.

The incident occurred on Thursday night in the city when the youth was going on a bike with the girl from a different community after having food at a restaurant in the city. A video of the incident also went viral on social media.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Rajesh Raghuvanshi said, "The group of youth from a different community followed a youth after they spotted a girl of their community with that youth and stopped them on the way. The group objected to the girl going with that youth and thrashed the youth."

During this, two other people also got injured in the process of resolving the issue. After that Tukoganj police registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 307 (attempt to murder) against seven accused in the case and arrested two people in the matter so far, he added.

On the other hand, Chhoti Gwaltoli police have also registered a case against these accused under various sections and started investigation into the matter, additional DCP further added.

