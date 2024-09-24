Mpox In India: Kerala To Issue Revise Guidelines After State Confirms First Case Of Clade1 Variant

The dangerous 'Clade 1B' variant of monkeypox has reached India, marking a concerning development as this rapidly spreading variant has already caused outbreaks in several countries, including the Congo. Despite proactive efforts by India's health department, the first case of this highly contagious strain has now been confirmed in the country. A 38-year-old man from Malappuram district, Kerala, who recently returned from the UAE, tested positive for the Clade 1B variant of the monkeypox virus. India has become the third country to report a confirmed case of the Mpox virus's Clade 1B variant.

In response, the Kerala health department is on high alert, setting up special wards in hospitals to manage potential outbreaks and curb the virus's spread. The department is also planning to release updated guidelines on the prevention and treatment of monkeypox. The central health authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

Although the Clade 1B variant is highly dangerous, extensive information on the virus is available, which aids in managing the situation. Following the detection of this new variant, Kerala's health department convened a high-level meeting to draft new protocols. Afterward, Health Minister Veena George assured that the state is prepared to act swiftly if cases rise, with isolation facilities already established across all districts and enhanced surveillance at airports. Testing is currently available at five laboratories, with provisions to increase the number if needed.

While the minister did not explicitly confirm the presence of the Clade 1B strain in the patient, she announced that revised guidelines for preventing and treating the virus will be released soon. According to official reports from Delhi, the first confirmed case of the MPox strain in India was detected in a patient from Kerala, who was tested last week. The 38-year-old man from Malappuram, who recently returned from the UAE, was diagnosed with the Clade 1B variant. His condition is reported to be stable.