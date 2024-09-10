Mpox Outbreak In India: Saurabh Bhardwaj Conducts Surprise Inspection at LNJP Hospital to Assess Monkeypox Preparedness (Watch Video)

In a bid to ensure that Delhi's healthcare infrastructure is adequately prepared for the looming threat of dengue and monkeypox, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj conducted a surprise inspection at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital earlier today. The unannounced visit aimed to review the hospital's readiness to handle potential outbreaks of these diseases, which have raised concerns in recent weeks. During the inspection, Bhardwaj evaluated various aspects of the hospital's preparedness, including the availability of medical supplies, the state of isolation wards, and the training of healthcare staff. He also interacted with patients and medical personnel to gauge their experiences and address any immediate concerns. The inspection comes amidst rising cases of dengue and a growing concern about the spread of monkeypox, which has prompted heightened scrutiny of the city's health services. LNJP Hospital, one of Delhi's largest and most prominent healthcare facilities, has been at the forefront of the city's response to these emerging health challenges.

In addition to assessing the hospital's infrastructure, Bhardwaj also called for increased public awareness campaigns to educate residents about preventive measures and symptoms associated with both diseases. He reiterated the government's commitment to strengthening healthcare services and ensuring that resources are allocated efficiently to address any health crises. India on September 8 reported the first suspected case of mpox and said there is no cause of any undue concern. The Union Health Ministry, in a statement, said a young male patient, who recently travelled from a country currently experiencing Mpox (monkeypox) transmission, has been identified as a suspect case of Mpox in the country. Africa is currently suffering from a major Mpox outbreak with thousands affected and over 500 deaths. The outbreak is caused by the more virulent Clade 1b strain. Clade 1b causes death in about 3.6 percent of cases, with children more at risk, the WHO said.

Mpox is a viral infection that primarily affects humans and animals. It typically begins with signs of flu — fever, headache, muscle pains, and tiredness and results in pus-filled lesions. It can last from 2 to 4 weeks.It can be transmitted by contact with an infected person, animal, or contaminated materials. Mpox can be prevented by avoiding sexual contact with unfamiliar individuals, avoiding close contact with those with rashes, vesicles, or pustules, washing hands frequently, and not sharing personal items with others.