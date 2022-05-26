MPPSC Recruitment 2022 for State Engineering Service Exam 2021 application process started, check details

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has started the online application process for State Engineering Service Exam 2021. Candidates who are interested can apply on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in from 25 May 2022. The last date for application submission is 3 June 2022. The recruitment drive is to fill 466 vacancies.

MPPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer (Civil) - 427 Posts

Assistant Engineer (Electrical/Mechanical) - 34 Posts

Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) - 5 Posts

MPPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Assistant Engineer (Civil) - B.E (Civil Engg).

Assistant Engineer (Electrical/Mechanical) - B.E (Electrical/ Mechanical Engg)

Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) - B.E (Mechanical Engg).

The fee of examination for all MP candidates is Rs.500 and the application fee for SC/ST, OBC, & PwD Candidates is Rs 250. The minimum age to apply for the candidates is 21 years while the maximum age is 40 years.