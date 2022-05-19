MPPSC SES (State Engineering Exam) 2022 & Dental Surgeon Exam date postponed, check details

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released a notification regarding the postponement of the MPPSC SES (State Engineering Exam) 2022 & Dental Surgeon Exam. Candidates who applied for the exam can check the latest updates on the official website MPPSC.i.e.mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The exam was previously scheduled to be held on 22 May 2022 across the state. But now the authorities postponed the exam, the decision has been taken after the hearing in the MP High Court on 17 May. However, there was a request to postpone the exam from the external candidates.

Know how Download MPPSC Exam Date 2022

Go to the official website of MPPSC.i.e. mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Click on the notification link that reads 'State Engineering Service Examination 2021 and Dental Surgeon Examination 2022 -Information regarding the conduct of examination Dated 12/05/2022'

A PDF will appear on your screen.

Read Notice and save it for future reference.

The commission will release the new dates for the exam soon.