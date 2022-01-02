MPSC 2022! Apply for your dream job, vacancies available!

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has revealed that 7,560 vacancies are available till the end of 2021 in the vacancy information leaflets requested from various departments of the state. This will give a golden opportunity to the students of MPSC in the coming year. It has been mentioned that advertisements for other posts will be published in the near future after fulfilling the required criteria A detailed list in this regard has been published on the website of MPSC. Therefore, the students are demanding that the MPSC should publish the schedule and advertisements of the examinations as soon as possible.

Public Health: 937

Fisheries: 924

Industry, Energy, Labor: 279

Consumer Protection: 62

Water supply and Sanitation: 16

General Administration: 957

Marathi language: 21

Tribal Department: 07

Mumbai Municipal Corporation: 21

Environment: 03

Home: 1159

Finance: 356

Medical education,

Medicines: 1572

Higher and Technical Education: 35

School Education, Sports: 105

Co-operation, Marketing, Textile Industry: 32

