MPSC State Service Exam 2022 notification out, check vacancies detail

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is conducting State Service Examination. The exam is going to be held on 21 August 2022. Interested candidates can apply online from 12 May to 01 June 2022 on its official website. A recruitment drive is to fill 161 vacancies from various posts such as Assistant Director, Cheif Officer, Child Development Project Officer, Assistant Commissioner, Deputy Manager, Section Officer, Assistant Regional Transport Officer, and Inspector certified schools and institutes and equivalent posts.

Total number of Vacancy: 161