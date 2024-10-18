MPTB wins 'Inland Water Tourism' award for successful innovations 

Bhopal, Oct 18 Successful efforts of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) for developing water tourism with new innovations have been recognised by the UK-based travel magazine.

The group has selected the Board's efforts for the 'Inland Water Tourism Excellence Award' for 2024 year. The selection was made on the basis of replies received from tourists visiting around 35 water bodies established across the state.

The Board functioning under the state tourism department operates 37 activities in its various water bodies in collaboration with private stakeholders in 22 notified water bodies and 16 boat clubs.

The Board's Managing Director, who is also the Principal Secretary Tourism & Culture Department of Madhya Pradesh said: "This award is a testament to our state's natural resources and the innovations undertaken in the tourism sector."

He said tourists can enjoy unique activities like scuba diving at Sailani Island. Six cruise projects have been identified with work already underway on a cruise project from the Statue of Oneness in Omkareshwar to the Statue of Unity in Gujarat.

Hydrographic surveys have also been conducted for the routes of three cruise projects and route surveys for three cruise projects are to be conducted, he informed.

"This award is proof of the department's continuous efforts to establish Madhya Pradesh as a leading inland water tourism destination, offering visitors a unique and unforgettable experience of nature, culture, and hospitality," he said.

He further stated that Madhya Pradesh has immense potential for water-based tourism, and the department is continually working towards the conservation and sustainable development of our water bodies.

