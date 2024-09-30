MUDA case: Siddaramaiah’s wife returns 14 sites, appeals not to drag women in political rivalry

Mysuru, Sep 30 In a surprising development, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathy, who is named as the second accused in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, returned the 14 sites allotted back to the MUDA on Monday.

She made a written submission to the MUDA and stated that she is making the submission regarding the return of 14 plots allotted in Vijayanagar Phase 3 and 4 in lieu of compensation for the use of 3 acres 16 gunte lands by the Authority without land acquisition in Survey No. 464 of Name village, Mysuru.

“In connection with the above matter, you are aware that MUDA has allotted 14 plots of various sizes in Vijayanagar Phase 3 and 4 as compensation for the authority using my land measuring 3.16 acres in Survey No. 464 of Kesare Village, Kasaba Hobli, Mysore Taluk without land acquisition. I wish to surrender and return the compensation plots by cancelling the deeds of 14 plots executed in my favour by the MUDA. I am also handing over the possession of the plots back to the MUDA. Kindly take necessary steps in this regard as soon as possible,” her submission stated.

Along with the letter of submission, she also released a two-page statement about the development.

Her statement reads, “My husband Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has maintained morality like prayers in his long 40 years of political life. I lived with a commitment that I should not cause him embarrassment by being seen in political or public life.

“I have never asked for a house, assets, gold and property. I have conducted in such a way that his political career is not at all affected by my actions. I have seen the love and support by supporters from a distance and felt happy and proud.”

She added that she is deeply hurt with the allegations surfacing over MUDA allotments.

“I had never imagined that the allotment of sites which I got for the land gifted by my brother would become such a huge controversy.”

She said that nothing is beyond the respect, dignity, honour and mental peace of my husband for me.

“Though he was in power for a long time, I did not expect anything. These sites are nothing for me. In this background, I have decided to return these allotted 14 sites. I don’t know what would be my husband's opinion in this regard. I have not discussed it with my son or any other family member. This is a decision I took as per my conscience.”

She added that some might think about the sudden decision, adding that she had decided on the day when allegations surfaced.

“But I listened to well-wishers who maintained that it is part of a political conspiracy and we should not be the victims. They also suggested that we should fight against injustice. I am firm in my decision. Along with returning of sites, I urge comprehensive investigation in connection with the MUDA scam.”

She has also requested the media and political leaders not to drag the women from political families who are staying away from politics for political rivalry and cause damage to their dignity and reputation.

