MUDA land scam: Complaint lodged with Karnataka Lokayukta against CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, July 20 A complaint was lodged on Saturday with the Karnataka Lokayukta against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with his alleged involvement in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam.

The complaint has been lodged by former Bengaluru South District BJP President N.R. Ramesh. He also lodged a complaint against the officials involved in the scam.

Ramesh submitted more than 400 pages of documents and 'proof' along with the complaint, urging the Lokayukta to investigate the matter.

"CM Siddaramaiah, who was the Deputy Chief Minister in 1997-98 during the tenure of the late J.H. Patel-led government has ensured that the acquired land in Devanuru Third Stage Layout is let off through de-notification using influence," he alleged.

N.R. Ramesh further alleged that "Siddaramaiah, who was again the Deputy CM in the late N. Dharam Singh-led government in 2004-05, had got conversion of the same land in the name of one deceased person, Linga".

During his first tenure as the Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, violating all the rules, got consent from the MUDA to allot 14 alternative sites measuring 39,000 square feet. Later, in 2022, when he was the leader of the opposition, he got 14 alternative sites registered in the name of his wife, the BJP leader said.

"The estimated value of the allotted sites is about Rs 50 to Rs 60 crore. CM Siddaramaiah, using his influence and power, being in a higher post, had misused his position and indulged in the scam," Ramesh mentioned in his complaint.

