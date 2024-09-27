MUDA Scam Case: No Mistake No Resignation; Did Narendra Modi Quit After 2002 Godhra Riots, Says CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reiterated that I have not done anything wrong and will not resign from the post of Chief Minister. Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, he said, "I will not resign." He said that he will continue the legal fight. An FIR was also filed against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, in the aftermath of the 2002 Godhra riots did he resign then? Hundreds of people died, but Modi never resigned. Siddaramaiah referred to the Godhra train burning case that resulted in one of India’s worst communal riots in Modi’s home state of Gujarat. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah responded to BJP's resignation demand. I have not done wrong. He said in a loud voice that he would not resign.

Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President DK Sivakumar said that there is no question of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation and there is no need for him to resign.T alking to the media at Vidhansouda, he said that there is no proposal for the resignation of the Chief Minister and there is no need to resign. "I am saying this as KPCC president," he said. “I will not comment on the verdict given by the court against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. But the judgment did not bring us comfort,” said Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara. While speaking to the media, he said that the Chief Minister will continue his legal battle against the court's decision. He further said that it is not possible to file a case against CM Siddaramaiah under CRPC as suggested by the People’s Court of the newly enforced rules.

The home minister said that law exists in the country. He said that it is BJP's duty to protest and demand his resignation as the opposition party and we have no objection to that. We are not satisfied with the judgment of the High Court, the evidences given by us were not considered while passing the judgment. He said that the decision will be challenged in the higher court. BJP staged a massive protest demanding that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah take moral responsibility and resign immediately in the Muda case. Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly R. Ashok, Deputy Leader Arvind Bellad, Leader of Opposition in Vidhan Parishad Chhalavadi Narayanaswamy, MP Govinda Karjola, MLAs Araga Gyanendra, Sunil Kumar, Janardhana Reddy, Gopaliah, Siddu Savadi, B.C. Patil protested near the Gandhi statue in the center of Vidhansauda in Bengaluru today.