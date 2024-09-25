MUDA Scam Case: Special Court Orders Lokayukta Police Probe Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

A Special Court in Karnataka has directed a Lokayukta police investigation into Chief Minister Siddaramaiah concerning the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case. The ruling, issued by Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat, follows the High Court's recent endorsement of the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's authorization to investigate allegations of irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites to Siddaramaiah's wife, B M Parvathi, by MUDA.

The Special Court designated for handling criminal cases involving former and elected MPs and MLAs has ordered the Lokayukta police in Mysuru to commence an investigation based on a complaint lodged by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna.

Also Read| Badlapur Encounter Case: Bombay High Court Questions Why Accused Was Shot in Head Instead of Legs or Arms First.

The High Court has lifted its interim order from August 19, which instructed the Special Court for People's Representatives to postpone any decisions regarding complaints against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, thus allowing the investigation to proceed. Additionally, the court dismissed Siddaramaiah's petition that challenged the legality of the Governor's August 16 order, which approved the investigation under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.