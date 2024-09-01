MUDA Scam: Congress Leaders Protest Against Governor Gehlot Raising Slogans, Banners, and Placards

The ongoing trial and hearing in the High Court challenging the Governor's decision to allow prosecution against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the Muda scam was adjourned till Monday, September 2.The Karnataka High Court is hearing the plea filed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who challenged the State Governor's decision to grant sanction to prosecute Siddaramaiah in the alleged MUDA scam case. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had filed a stay order against the Governor's prosecution. Justice M Nagaprasannna is hearing the matter and had earlier granted interim relief to Siddaramaiah while his petition before the High Court is being heard. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta is making submissions on behalf of the Governor today. Senior Advocate Dr. AM Singhvi concluded his submissions on behalf of the Chief Minister earlier this week, reserving his right to make rejoinder submissions once the respondents have concluded their arguments. Senior Advocate Prof. Ravivarma Kumar is also appearing for Siddaramaiah.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehra presented his lengthy argument during the hearing held in the single-member bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna. Tushar Mehra argued on behalf of the Governor and after obtaining permission regarding any allegation.The Governor referred to the Madhya Pradesh case that independent discretion can be exercised in rare cases. The Governor has not taken a hasty decision in this prosecution case. The High Court pointed out that they had studied everything, judged and given permission. Senior advocate Maninder Singh argued for the complainant Snehamai Krishna.TJ Abraham, a social activist, had filed a plea seeking permission for prosecution through documents. Two more petitions were filed in connection with the same case. In this background, a show cause notice has been issued to the chief minister regarding the application submitted by Abraham.

The Chief Minister replied to the Governor's show cause notice. The CM said that the governor has given the permission using discretion, so an investigation should be conducted and the truth should come out regarding the exposure. Tushar Mehra strongly defended the governor's action during the argument, saying that there was no need for the governor to issue a notice as per the law. Also, the governor did not decide in haste. Document checked and permission given. Therefore, he requested that the application filed by the Chief Minister should be dismissed. Earlier, Congress Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and leaders under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar staged a sit-in today near the Gandhi statue near the Vidhansouda to condemn the Governor's party-path attitude of not allowing the prosecution of the opposition.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said the 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' was organised by the Congress party to protest against the alleged misuse of the office of the Governor. "I want to clarify that we organised 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' not on behalf of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The matter is in the court of law..." the Deputy CM said. "This 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' is to make sure that the Governor's office should not become an office of a party. We are going there (Raj Bhavan) with a demand to protect the sanctity of this constitutional post," he said. Shivakumar lamented that there were many pending petitions, seeking permission to prosecute some individuals, with the Governor. Holding placards, banners, posters and raising slogans condemning Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, the Congress leaders led by Shivakumar took out a march.

