MUDA scam: Siddaramaiah to move HC over Guv's sanction for probe against him

Bengaluru, Aug 18 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday will file a petition at the High Court on Monday against the Governor's decision to order investigation against him in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, Congress sources said on Sunday.

According to sources, senior counsels in the Supreme Court Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Kapil Sibal are scheduled to go to Bengaluru on Monday and appear for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to file the petition on his behalf challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's order.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Kapil Sibal would also hold a meeting and discuss the matter with CM Siddaramaiah before appearing in the Karnataka High Court.

Sources said that CM has cancelled his personal engagements for Monday.

Congress decided to demand to quash the governor's order in court.

The state ministers, legal experts and the high command has also given suggestion in this regard to CM Siddaramaiah, sources said.

Sources also hinted that amid the swift developments in state politics, CM Siddaramaiah would be travelling to Delhi on August 23.

The development has generated a debate in state political corridors.

CM Siddaramaiah will meet the high command leaders in Delhi and brief them about the overall political situation in the state.

Sources said that he will discuss the future strategy with the party leadership to counter the BJP's campaigns and agitations demanding his resignation.

Siddaramaiah will discuss with the high command about meeting President Droupadi Murmu and submitting a memorandum against the move of the Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

CM Siddaramaiah has called party legislators' meeting in Bengaluru one day before the trip to Delhi on August 22.

He is likely to discuss the matter with the party MLAs and seek their support at this crucial juncture and in his fight against the Governor's decision, sources said.

Siddaramaiah ruled out the possibility of his resignation, emphasising that he would fight it out legally.

"There is no question of tendering the resignation. I will fight it out legally in the court of law. It is the decision taken by the Governor. He has no authority, he has no jurisdiction, and it is unconstitutional and we will fight it out legally.

"It is a conspiracy against the Congress government. The BJP and JD-S parties along with the central government have joined hands in this. The high command is with me, the entire cabinet is with me. The government is with me. All MLAs are with me," he added.

