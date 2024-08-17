MUDA Site Allotment Scam: Karnataka Governor Grants Sanction for Prosecution Against CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has approved the prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in relation to the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment scam, according to an announcement made on Saturday.

"The Governor has granted sanction for prosecution against the Chief Minister. It is based on three petitions filed by T J Abraham, Pradeep Kumar and Snehamayi Krishna," an senior official at the Raj Bhavan told PTI.

The Governor's secretariat has notified Pradeep Kumar S P, T J Abraham, and Snehamayi Krishna regarding the decision of the competent authority to grant sanction for the prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. This decision, made under Section 17 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and Section 218 of the Bharithiya Nagarika Suraksha Samhitha, 2023, pertains to the alleged offences cited in the petitions.

The Karnataka government had on August 1 "strongly advised" the Governor to withdraw his "showcause notice" to the Chief Minister and alleged "gross misuse of the Constitutional Office ' of the Governor.

