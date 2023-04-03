Mudslides, shooting stones block Jammu-Srinagar highway

Srinagar, April 3 The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to shooting stones and mudslides at Ramban and Panthyal, officials said on Monday.

"Jammu-Srinagar NH blocked due to continuous shooting stones at Cafeteria -Ramban and Panthyal," Jammu and Kashmir traffic police said.

The traffic police said that the clearance work of the highway is going on.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir Valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway.



