Mukhtar Ansari acquitted in 2009 case but will remain in jail
By IANS | Published: May 17, 2023 01:54 PM 2023-05-17T13:54:04+5:30 2023-05-17T14:15:17+5:30
Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh), May 17 The Ghazipur MP/MLA court on Wednesday acquitted gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in an attempt to murder case.
The case dates back to 2009 when one Meer Hasan had lodged a case of attempt to murder against Sonu Yadav and had named five-time MLA Mukhtar Ansari as a conspirator under Section 120B of the IPC.
At that time, Ansari was already lodged in jail.
The main accused Sonu Yadav has also been acquitted.
