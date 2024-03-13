Mukhtar Ansari Gets Life Sentence in 36-Year-Old Fake Arms License Case

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari got a life sentence in the fake arms license case on Wednesday, March 13. A Special MP and MLA Court in Varanasi sentenced Ansari to life imprisonment in a 36-year-old fake arms license case. He has been convicted under sections 467 r/w 120B of IPC.

Last year, in December, a special court sentenced Ansari to five-and-a-half years in jail for threatening a coal trader in the year 1997. MP-MLA court also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on Ansari after convicting him for threatening to kill Mahaveer Prasad Ranguta. Ansari was a five-time MLA from the Mau assembly constituency.

The gangster-turned-politician did not contest the 2022 assembly elections, and his seat was won by his son Abbas Ansari from the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP).