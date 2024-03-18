Mukhtar Ansari's Son Abbas Gets Bail in Arms License Case

The Supreme Court on Monday, March 18, granted bail to gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son, Abbas Ansari, in an arms license case. Earlier in February 23, he had challenged the the Allahabad High Court order rejecting his bail plea in an arms licence case.

Ansari has challenged the Allahabad High Court's Lucknow Bench order of November 20, 2022. The Allahabad High Court has denied bail to leader Abbas Ansari in an arms license case. The FIR was lodged in the matter on October 12, 2019, alleging Abbas Ansari purchased numerous fire arms on the license, claiming himself to be a renowned shooter.

He projected that he had gotten the license issued at Lucknow transferred to Delhi but no intimation in this regard had been given to the concerned police station and the applicant continued to use both the licenses issued in two different states on two different UID's, the prosecution said.