'Mukhyamantri Ji Aisa Hota Rehta Hai': PM Modi Taunts Karnataka CM After Crowd Chants ‘Modi Modi’ During His Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi playfully taunted Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during an event in Bengaluru where they shared the stage. The incident occurred as the crowd began chanting 'Modi-Modi,' prompting the Prime Minister to humorously remark to the Chief Minister, "Mukhyamantri ji, aisa hota rehta hai (Mr Chief Minister, such things often happen)."

A viral video captured Siddaramaiah's uncomfortable smile during the exchange. The leaders were present at the inauguration of Boeing's new global engineering and technology campus in Bengaluru.

Following the inauguration, PM Modi addressed the gathering, during which the crowd enthusiastically chanted his name. Siddaramaiah, known for his critical stance against Prime Minister Modi and his government's policies, appeared in a somewhat awkward moment during the light-hearted exchange.

#WATCH | "Mukhyamantri ji aisa hota rehta hai," says PM Narendra Modi to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah as people chant 'Modi-Modi' during the inauguration event of the new Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center campus in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/hrzWIUAyIJ — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

The newly inaugurated Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre (BIETC) campus, constructed at a cost of ₹1,600 crore on a 43-acre site, marks Boeing's most significant investment outside the United States. Situated at Hightech Defence and Aerospace Park in Devanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru, the campus is poised to play a crucial role in partnerships with startups, the private sector, and the government in India. It is expected to contribute to the development of next-generation products and services for the global aerospace and defence industry.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the new Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center (BIETC) campus in Bengaluru, Karnataka.



Built with an investment of Rs. 1,600 crores, the 43-acre campus is Boeing’s largest such investment outside the USA. pic.twitter.com/yJkCkle6V4 — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

During the event, PM Modi also launched Boeing's social programme, designed to support the entry of more girls from across India into the growing aviation sector. The initiative aims to provide opportunities for girls and women to acquire critical skills in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields and receive training for jobs in the aviation sector, according to a company statement.