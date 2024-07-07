Multi-Storey Building Collapses In Jharkhand; Several Feared Trapped

A multi-storey building collapsed in Jharkhand s Deoghar district on Sunday. This incident follows another building collapse in Gujarat's Surat on Saturday, which resulted in seven fatalities.

The district administration has deployed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with other rescue teams to the site.Two children have been rescued as personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the local fire and health departments are currently engaged in rescue operations.

"Taking cognisance of the incident of collapse of the building near Sita Hotel under the Municipal Corporation area, the NDRF and Health Department team have been deputed to the spot. Along with this, a rapid rescue operation is being carried out by magistrates, ambulance team, fire brigade, and police," Deputy Commissioner of Deoghar wrote on X.

Godda MP Nishikant Dubey, Deoghar Superintendent of Police, and Deoghar Deputy Commissioner are present at the spot, coordinating relief and rescue operations. MP Dubey said, "A three-storey house collapsed on Bambam Jha Path in Deoghar today around 6 am. Union Home Minister Amit Shah immediately sent a team. Since morning, I myself am present at the site of the incident along with senior BJP leaders and local people. Local people have rescued 3 people so far and NDRF has rescued 1 woman. Rescue operations are underway, Deoghar AIIMS has arranged treatment facilities for the injured"