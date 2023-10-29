Multiple explosions rock Kerala, in suspected terror attack

An explosion has taken place in a Convention Centre in Kalamassery, in the Ernakulam district of Kerala. One person has been killed and according to news reports, 20 people are said to have been injured in this blast. This explosion is suspected to be a terrorist attack and as per witnesses there were three blasts and an explosion reportedly took place during Jehovah witness convention. Investigation is underway and according to a News18 report, the initial assessment suggest its a terror attack; the bomb squad and forensics team has reached the spot.

Jehovah witnesses are a group of Christians who do not identify as protestants. The Jehovah witness convention is an annual gathering wherein larger assemblies called “Regional Conventions" take place which are usually three days long, Friday-Sunday.These conventions consist primarily of Bible-based talks, dramatisations, and videos of their preaching work.They are a separate Christian group and easy target of other communities because of differences, sources said and added that this is a small group and easy to identify and attack.

The explosion comes amid ongoing controversy over the participation of a Hamas leader at an event in Kerala. Hamas leader Khaled Mashal on Saturday participated virtually and also addressed a protest programme organised by an Islamist group in the state against Israel’s war with the militant outfit.Khaled Mashal is said to be a founding member of Hamas politburo and was its chairman until 2017.