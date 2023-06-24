Mumbai: 14-yr-old boy drowns in swimming pool of private school in Goregaon East

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 : A 14-year-old boy died after he drowned in a swimming pool of a private school in Mumbai's Goregaon East on Friday, police said.

The deceased identified as Shardul Sanjay Aarolkar was immediately rushed to Shatabdi Hospital but was declared brought dead by the doctors.

The incident happened under Dindoshi Police Station area and local police have confirmed the incident and subsequently further investigation is underway.

However, a couple of days back in a similar kind of incident, lifeguards at Mumbai's Aksa Beach saved the lives of 10 people from drowning while they were taking a bath in the sea on June 18 evening, said police.

A large crowd thronged to Aksa Beach in the Malad area of the city on Sunday. While many were taking baths, 19 people started drowning in the sea.

Lifeguards rushed for rescue and fetched 10 people safely. While the rest of the nine people managed to come out on their own.

