Mumbai: 5 held for beating man to death on suspicion of theft

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 : Mumbai Police have arrested five people for beating a man to death suspecting him to be a thief.

The 29-year-old man was mistaken to be a thief and was beaten by a group of people in Mumbai's Borivli East area, police said.

The man identified as Pravin Lahane passed away a while later. The body has been sent for a postmortem.

Earlier, after receiving information at the control room of Mumbai Police about a person some people having beaten up a person, police arrived at the spot and took him to the hospital.

The deceased brother is a police officer at the Santacruz police station.

Mumbai Police had on Thursday said that four persons were detained for allegedly beating to death Lahane in the jurisdiction of the Kasturba Marg police station area.

The police had registered a case under sections 304, 143, 144, 147, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Further investigation is underway and details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor