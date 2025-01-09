Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Update: 210 Meter-Long Bridge Crossing NH-48 in Gujarat Completed (Watch Video)
January 9, 2025
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project has successfully completed a 210-meter-long Pre-stressed Concrete (PSC) bridge crossing National Highway-48 (NH-48) at Vaghaldhara village near Panchlai in Gujarat. The construction of the bridge was completed on 2nd January.
The bridge connects a crucial route connecting Delhi and Chennai and features 72 precast segments arranged in a span configuration of 40m + 65m + 65m + 40m. The Balanced Cantilever Method was employed for its construction, an ideal technique for handling larger spans and ensuring structural stability.
The bridge is strategically located between the Vapi and Bilimora stations along the bullet train corridor. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project aims to revolutionise rail travel in India, reducing travel time between the two cities to just under three hours.