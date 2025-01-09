Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Update: 210 Meter-Long Bridge Crossing NH-48 in Gujarat Completed (Watch Video)

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project has successfully completed a 210-meter-long Pre-stressed Concrete (PSC) bridge crossing National Highway-48 (NH-48) at Vaghaldhara village near Panchlai in Gujarat. The construction of the bridge was completed on 2nd January.

The bridge connects a crucial route connecting Delhi and Chennai and features 72 precast segments arranged in a span configuration of 40m + 65m + 65m + 40m. The Balanced Cantilever Method was employed for its construction, an ideal technique for handling larger spans and ensuring structural stability.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project

The bridge is strategically located between the Vapi and Bilimora stations along the bullet train corridor. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project aims to revolutionise rail travel in India, reducing travel time between the two cities to just under three hours.